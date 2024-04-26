History-sheeter killed by three persons in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 26 (PTI) A history-sheeter was killed allegedly by three persons in Hawrapeth area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

Amol Mehar (36) was attacked by Rajat alias Lalla Kishor Sharma (30), Nitesh Sanjay Maske (28) and Sunayan Amreet Kharche (32) with swords and other sharp weapons on Thursday night over a previous enmity, the Ajni police station official said.

"Mehar's father and passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A murder case was registered and efforts are on to nab the accused," he said. PTI COR BNM