History sheeter killed by unidentified assailants

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Feb 12 (PTI) A history sheeter was killed by a group of unidentified assailants at Madina Nagar area of this district, police said on Wednesday.

Bagappa Harijan who was in his 50's had several criminal cases booked against him including six cases of murder, they said.

Bagappa was walking outside his house when he was attacked by a group of four-five assailants around 9.30 PM on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The assailants first attacked him with a 'kundali' (a garden tool) and then fired two rounds of bullets at him and fled, the officer said citing preliminary investigation. Bagappa died on the spot, he added.

"We have registered a case of murder and are trying to identify the assailants. We are investigating the case from all angles," he said.

According to the police, Bagappa came into limelight after he took over the gang from his relative Chandappa Harijan (a notorious gangster) who was shot dead in a police encounter in 2000 in Maharashtra.

In a previous incident, Bagappa was shot at in the Vijayapura District Sessions Court premises on August 7, 2017. But he managed to survive then. PTI CORR AMP ADB