History-sheeter kills Chhattisgarh cop's wife, daughter after attempting to run him over

Surajpur, Oct 14 (PTI) A history-sheeter allegedly killed a policeman's wife and daughter after attempting to crush him under a vehicle and throwing hot oil on his colleague in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, an official said on Monday.

Bodies of head constable Talib Sheikh's wife, Mehnaaz (35) and daughter, Aliya (11), were found on the outskirts of Pidha village, 4 km from their home in the City Kotwali police station limits this morning, an official said.

The murders occurred after the accused, Kuldeep Sahu, threw hot oil on one of the constables who was deployed at a procession of Durga idol immersion on Sunday night, he said.

The accused allegedly tried to run over Sheikh and other police personnel with a four-wheeler when they arrived at the scene to catch him for the oil attack, and he managed to escape, the official said.

"When Sheikh returned home after duty, he found the door broken and his wife and daughter missing. He alerted the police when he saw blood stains inside the house, and a search was launched for his family," he said.

The official said the bodies were found in the morning, and it appears that the accused attacked the mother-daughter duo with a sharp weapon and killed them.

A hunt has been launched to apprehend Sahu, and the police have been searching vehicles since Sunday night, he said.

When the incident came to light, the locals vandalised and set fire to Sahu's house and even attacked the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) who was at the scene to control the crowd, the official said.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward situation in the city, the official added. PTI COR ARU