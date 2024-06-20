History-sheeter kills man for attacking him during their time in Tihar Jail

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly killing a man he had an enmity with since their time in Tihar Jail, police said on Thursday.

The alleged was murder carried out in June 6 with the help of two accomplices, including a juvenile. The 15-year-old ahs also been apprehended, they said. "One Moidul, a resident of Jahangirpuri area, was murdered by Jitender (26) and his associates, Rohit and a juvenile, due to an enmity with the deceased," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar said.

While the two were lodged in Tihar Jail, Moidul had allegedly attacked Jitendra with a sharp weapon, the DCP said. On June 6, Jitendra stabbed Moidul in broad daylight, he said.

Multiple teams were formed to nab the accused and on the intervening night of June 6 and 7, the juvenile associate was held, police said.

After the juvenile was caught, the team started focusing on the whereabouts of Jitender who was absconding and had turned his phone off, the DCP said.

Later on June 8, the team arrested him from Mangolpuri, the officer said.

He said Jitender has 25 previous criminal cases, including for possession of illegal arms, robbery, attempt to murder.