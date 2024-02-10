History sheeter on the run after killing UP doctor held in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 22-year-old man who was on the run after allegedly murdering a doctor in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Mangeshkumar Sangram Yadav was held from Bandra West by a team of Crime Branch's Unit 9 on Thursday, he sad.

"A pistol and three bullets were recovered from him. He is a history sheeter with murder, attempt to murder, theft, arson cases against his name. He had killed a doctor in Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh and had absconded," the official said.

The UP police has been intimated about Yadav's arrest for further action, he added. PTI DC BNM BNM