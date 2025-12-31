History-sheeter out on bail shot dead in UP's Jaunpur; two detained

Jaunpur (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) A history-sheeter out on bail was shot dead in the Badlapur area here, police said on Wednesday.

The police have detained two accused in the matter and initiated investigations, they said.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atish Kumar Singh, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Babura village under the Badlapur limits.

The deceased, identified as 27-year-old Swadheen Singh, received a phone call on Tuesday night and walked a short distance towards a nearby pond while speaking. Shortly thereafter, gunshots were heard, prompting people to rush to the spot, where Swadheen was found lying injured, the police said.

He was rushed by family members and villagers to the Badlapur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The victim's family has lodged a complaint naming two villagers, Sonu Singh and his brother Monu Singh, as accused. Following which, they were detained for interrogation, he said.

Swadheen had 19 criminal cases registered against him at Badlapur and Singramau police stations and was listed as a history-sheeter at Badlapur police station, he said.

The deceased had come out on Bail around two months ago, the officer said. PTI COR CDN APL APL APL