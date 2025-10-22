History-sheeter sets himself ablaze outside police outpost in UP's Fatehpur; probe on

Kanpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 45-year-old history-sheeter allegedly set himself on fire outside a police outpost in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Diwali night, after police questioned his son in connection with a celebratory vehicle procession, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place outside the Bahua police outpost on Monday night when Shailendra alias Shailu, a resident of Rajnagar in Bahua, poured petrol on his body and set himself ablaze, Additional Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur) M P Singh said.

The police personnel and home guards on duty immediately rushed to his aid, extinguished the flames and took him to a Community Health Centre in Gajipur. Singh, who sustained about 30-per cent burns, was subsequently referred to the district hospital and then shifted to the Chandani nursing home in Kanpur, where his condition was stated to be stable, the officer said.

A video of the purported incident, now circulating on social media, shows burnt clothes strewn outside the outpost and the injured man lying on a bench inside, while a distressed voice, believed to be that of his son, can be heard saying, "Papa, what have you done?" According to officials, a police team had gone to question some people, including Shailu's son Lakshya Pratap Singh, who had allegedly taken out a procession of more than half-a-dozen vehicles to celebrate his release from jail in a case involving an assault on Police Response Vehicle (PRV) constables a few months ago.

Singh fled when police arrived, while his younger brother was briefly detained and later released. Enraged over the incident, Shailu allegedly attempted self-immolation in front of the police outpost, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The ASP described Shailu as a "habitual offender", with a record of creating public disturbances.

"He often indulges in acts of self-harm to intimidate police," the officer added.

Police said a detailed probe into the incident is underway.