History-sheeter sets himself on fire in Noida

Noida (UP): A history-sheeter allegedly set himself on fire in Noida on Monday evening, leaving him critically injured, while his female friend also sustained burns while trying to save him, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm at a house in JJ Colony, Sector 9, where Abhijeet (22) alias Pizza lived with his friend Muskan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Shukla said.

Abhijeet, who has multiple cases of ganja smuggling, mobile snatching, and theft against him, poured petrol on his body and set himself ablaze, the officer said.

He said as his friend attempted to douse the flames, she also sustained burn injuries.

Locals took the two to the district hospital, Shukla said, adding that Abhijeet, who suffered more than 70 per cent burns, was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the ADCP said.

Muskan is undergoing treatment in Noida, he added.

Abhijeet's family told police that he had been suffering from an illness and was depressed, which may have led him to take the step.

An investigation is underway, police said.