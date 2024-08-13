History sheeter shot at and nabbed by Chennai police

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) A history-sheeter who allegedly attacked police and attempted to flee was shot at and nabbed by the police here on Tuesday.

The murder suspect, with over 10 criminal cases including murder, assault and extortion pending against him, attacked two policemen who were among a team that escorted him to an area in Chetpet here to recover the weapons he had used and tried to escape, an official said.

However, the alert police thwarted his attempt to escape by shooting him in his leg, he said.

Rohit Raj from T P Chatram here was admitted to the Kilpauk government medical college hospital along with two police constables who were injured in the attack.

Raj, who was hiding in Theni, was nabbed by a special police team two days ago and brought to Chennai for interrogation. He was said to have been involved in the murder of a history sheeter from Mylapore, here.

According to police, SI Kalaiselvi had to open fire in self-defence and nab the suspect. PTI JSP ROH