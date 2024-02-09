History-sheeter shot at in Delhi's Shastri Park over money

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A 22-year-old scrap dealer was shot at in northeast Delhi on following a monetary dispute, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to police, the incident occurred at 10.20 pm Thursday in C- Block of Shastri Park area.

The injured, Shahrukh, has more than 13 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, and Arms Act, registered against him.

"The accused have been identified as Farman, Fazil, Prince, Faizal and Wahid, all are scrap dealers by profession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Advertisment

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Shahrukh had a longstanding dispute over money with Fazil, Prince and Farman.

"On Thursday, they cornered Shahrukh. A verbal spat ensued between them and Farman shot him. Shahrukh sustained a gunshot injury in his right lower abdomen. He was rushed to GTB Hospital. His condition was stated to be stable," said the DCP.

Police have registered an FIR under sections of the IPC and Arms Act and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, the DCP added. PTI BM BM VN VN