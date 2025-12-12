History-sheeter shot at, nabbed by Chennai police

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) A history-sheeter who allegedly attempted to escape by hurling a petrol bomb at a police team was shot at and nabbed here, an official said on Friday.

The man, identified by police as Vicky of Puducherry with a long criminal record, was suspected to be part of a ten-member gang that hacked to death a 23-year-old history-sheeter Sathya of Ennore on December 10, police said.

Eight persons who were allegedly involved in the murder have already been arrested, and the police launched a hunt to trace and nab Vicky.

On receiving information that the suspect was hiding in Thiruvottiyur, a police team rushed to the spot in the wee hours of Friday and attempted to nab him. Finding himself surrounded by police, Vicky allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the police and attempted to flee.

"But he was shot in the leg and caught," the official said.

Both the suspect and the injured sub-inspector of police have been admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital here for treatment. A case has been registered, and further enquiry is on. PTI JSP JSP ADB