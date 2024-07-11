History-sheeter shot dead by police in Tamil Nadu

Pudukottai, Jul 11 (PTI) A 41-year-old history-sheeter, Duraisamy, was shot dead here on Thursday by policemen after he allegedly assaulted them and attempted to flee when they tried to arrest him, police said.

The accused, who has over 60 serious criminal cases against him, was spotted in a forested area and when the police team told him to surrender, he assaulted the police personnel and tried to flee, a police official said here.

Eventually, police personnel opened fire at him and he succumbed to injuries, the official added.

Duraisamy was an accused in several cases, including in a 2022 murder case. PTI VGN ANE