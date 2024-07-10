History-sheeter shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha) Jul 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened near a pond at Kabisurya Nagar when the victim was playing cards with the others. He died on the spot, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Trinath Mallick and was a resident of the same area.

At least ten cases were pending against him in Kabisurya Nagar and Gosaninuagaon police stations, the police officer said.

“We are investigating various angles to ascertain the cause of the incident. Patrolling was intensified in the area to catch the accused persons,” the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ganjam district, Jagmohan Meena, said.

Panic gripped the residents of the town after the incident.

Though the exact reason behind the incident was not known immediately, police suspected sudden provocation during the game of cards could be the cause of the firing at close range.

The police officer did not rule out previous enmity as the cause of the killing.

The assailants fled the spot after committing the crime, he said.