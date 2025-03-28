History sheeter shot dead in Delhi's Alipur, probe underway

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A history sheeter was shot dead in Alipur area of outer north Delhi on Friday evening, with police suspecting that he was killed over personal enmity, officials said.

Police received a PCR call around 7.30 PM regarding a firing incident. The victim was identified as Karan Thapa, a resident of the same locality, they said.

He had sustained bullet injuries and was taken to Harishchandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Thapa had a criminal background, with two cases registered against him for attempt to murder and extortion, a police officer said.

Police suspect personal enmity as a possible motive behind the killing, as he was reportedly involved in a long-standing family dispute with his in-laws, the officer said.

A case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to track down the assailants. CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned to nab the accused, he added.