History-sheeter shot dead in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Chauhan Bangar area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, an officer said.

According to police, the victim was identified as Rizwan who had three criminal cases, including those of murder and Arms Act, registered against him at Seelampur Police Station.

Police said that the incident took place around 4.30 pm.

"We received a PCR call regarding a man getting shot. A team of Jafrabad Police Station reached the spot and found Rizwan with single gunshot injury on his head," the officer said.

CCTV footage are being checked to identify the assailant, police said.