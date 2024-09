Chennai, Sep 23 (PTI) 'Seizing' Raja, a proclaimed offender who was arrested from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead here on Monday after he attempted to flee from custody by opening fire on them, police said.

When the accused was taken to a location on the outskirts of the city to recover hidden weapons, he tried to escape and shot at the police team.

A police officer fired at him in self-defence and he succumbed to his injuries, a senior official said. PTI VGN SA