History-sheeter shot dead over insult in central Delhi's Dev Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead over year-old insult in the central Delhi's Dev Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Vishal, 35, a resident of Dev Nagar in Karol Bagh, they said.

On Thursday around 1.50 am, Prasad Nagar Police Station got information that a man was shot at outside gali number-1 of Krishna Nagar in Dev Nagar area, police said.

The injured, Keshav Kakkar, was taken to BLK Hospital in west Delhi's Patel Nagar area where he succumbed to his wounds.

At the hospital, police questioned Kakkar's friends, who alleged Kakkar was shot by Vishal.

Police got a tip-off that Vishal was trying to escape from Delhi and was going to meet one of his friends in Jafrabad. A trap was laid near Jafrabad Metro Station and Vishal was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During questioning, Vishal revealed that he had a tussle with Kakkar, who had humiliated him publicly last year, and that he shot him to take revenge for the insult, police said.

According to police, Vishal and Kakkar both were involved in cases of murder, extortion, and attempt to murder. PTI NIT NIT VN VN VN