History-sheeter shot in leg by police during escape bid; hospitalised

Surendranagar, Dec 30 (PTI) A history-sheeter facing at least 11 cases was shot in his leg by a police sub inspector after he tried to escape during the crime reconstruction exercise at a village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The accused, Divyaraj Borana, sustained a bullet injury on his leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Surendranagar town, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Rabari told reporters.

Borana was arrested a few days ago on the charges of rioting and assault, the official said.

It was alleged that Borana, who was booked in similar cases in the past, entered a house in Shiyani village of Limbdi taluka a few days ago and attacked family members, including some women, using a sharp weapon, he said, adding that Borana was nabbed soon after the registration of FIR.

"Borana is already facing 11 FIRs for his involvement in serious crimes like assault, bootlegging and extortion. We took him to the scene of crime at Shiyani village for panchnama and reconstruction related procedures on Tuesday evening," Rabari said.

When police asked him to show the place where he had hidden the knife after the assault, Borana took them to a spot. He then suddenly retrieved a knife from the ground and tried to run away after injuring a constable using that weapon, he said.

"To stop him, our police sub inspector V M Kodiyatar fired five rounds at him from his service pistol. One bullet hit his leg, forcing him to stop. Borana as well as the injured policemen are currently receiving treatment at a hospital," he said.