History-sheeter stabbed, shot dead at weekly market over shop allocation dispute; five arrested

Nagpur, Apr 4 (PTI) A history-sheeter was stabbed and shot dead in a weekly market in Nagpur's Mankapur area, a police official said on Friday.

Sohail Bablu Khan (29) was murdered near Raj Tower late Thursday night allegedly by Bhushan alias Balya Bahad (35), Gajendra Markam (34), Dheeraj Ghodmare (29), Chandrashekhar alias Chandu Dongre (36) and Nandu Jaiswal over an old dispute, the Mankapur police station official said.

"All five have been arrested. The murder was a fallout of Khan's dominance in allocation of shops at the weekly market. Bahad and Jaiswal had a dispute with him for a long time. On Thursday night, Bahad shot at Khan when the latter was standing near a stall with friends. Bahad's associates then stabbed Khan," he said.

"One person standing near Khan suffered a minor injuring in the firing. One of the accused, Dheeral Ghodmare, was also injured in the scuffle. While Bahad, Ghodmare, Jaiswal and Markam were held from the spot, Dongre was nabbed by a team of Crime Branch Unit 3 later," the official said.

The deceased and five accused are history-sheeters with cases against their names ranging from murder to assault, he added.