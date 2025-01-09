History-sheeter, supporters booked for taking out bike-car rally to celebrate his release from jail

Pune, Jan 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a history-sheeter and his over 50 supporters after they took out a motorcycle and car rally in Yerwada area of Pune city in celebration of his release from the central prison on bail, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

"Praful alias Guddya Kasbe, against whom a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had been registered, was released on bail from the Yerawada Central Jail," an official said.

"In order to welcome him, his more than 50 supporters took out a bike and car rally as soon as he stepped out of the jail. These miscreants indulged in reckless driving and tried to create fear in the minds of people in Yerawada by shouting slogans," he said.

Advertisment

A case was registered against Kasbe, his 11 aides and around 40 unidentified supporters in this connection and a probe has been launched, the official of Yerwada police station said.

Kasbe was in jail in an attempted murder case. PTI SPK NP