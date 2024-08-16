History-sheeter tries to end life using blanket to hang self; cops foil attempt

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Police have foiled the suicide attempt by a history-sheeter lodged in a lock-up at Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, he said.

Accused Jamil Rajiullah Khan (48), a habitual offender, was arrested and lodged in the lockup of the Ambarnath police station. Around 12.45 am on Thursday, he tried to commit suicide by using the blanket given to him to hang himself, the police official said.

A police official spotted him doing so and foiled his attempt. However, the accused pushed and manhandled the policemen and tore the uniform of some of them besides abusing them.

The police registered a case against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation).

A total of eight offences were registered against the accused, he said.