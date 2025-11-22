History-sheeter wanted in murder, robbery cases arrested after shoot-out

Umaria, Nov 22 (PTI) A man wanted in several criminal cases including murders and robberies was on Saturday captured after being injured during a shoot-out with police in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Manish alias Kariya, the accused, was a prime suspect in several cases including three robberies and an assault on a police constable on Wednesday night.

He tried to flee on a motorcycle when surrounded by police in the forests of Dhanwahi and Achala on Saturday and opened fire, officials said.

A bullet grazed constable Bholu Singh's leg, causing a minor injury, following which the police fired back, hitting Kariya in the leg. He surrendered immediately and was admitted to hospital along with the injured constable, officials said.

Police were on the tracks of Kariya after he and two others allegedly assaulted employees of Birashini petrol pump on NH-43 near Pipariya on Wednesday night and robbed them, said Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwani.

They also beat up constable Chandrakant Tiwari who was passing by. Tiwari has been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur and his condition remains critical, the SP said.

Later, the gang assaulted a harvester operator at a spot about five km away and robbed him of Rs 47,000. Subsequently they robbed a railway employee named Kashi Ram at Lodha village and snatched Rs 5,000 from him.

Kariya was identified after some of the victims recognised him from photographs. He had seven criminal cases including two cases of murder registered against him in the past, and had been ordered to leave the district in 2024 but returned this year after the order expired, officials said.

The other two men involved in Wednesday night's robberies have been identified but their names have not been released yet, officials said, adding that further probe was underway. PTI COR LAL KRK