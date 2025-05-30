History-sheeter who terrorised traders with 'koyta' in Thane held from Nashik

Thane, May 30 (PTI) A history-sheeter who harassed and extorted money from traders in Maharashtra’s Thane city has been arrested from neighbouring Nashik, an official said on Friday.

Sunney Umesh Telure, 23, faces 16 cases. He often threatened local businessmen from the city’s Kopri area with a 'koyta' (sickle), he said.

Telure’s arrest came on a complaint by an elderly street vendor. The complainant told the police that Telure had recently demanded a “monthly hafta” (protection money) from him and snatched Rs 2,100 from his pocket.

The accused had fled to Nashik after targeting the complainant. He was brought to Thane and produced in a court, which remanded him to police custody till June 2, the official added. PTI COR NR