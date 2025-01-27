History-sheeter with links to tiger poaching gangs held from Chandrapur forest

Chandrapur, Jan 27 (PTI) A man allegedly linked to several tiger poaching cases has been arrested from the Rajura forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Monday.
Ajit Rajgond, who is allegedly connected to some poachers of the Bahelia gang, was arrested after a tip off was received about his presence in a protected part of the forest in Rajura tehsil, the official said.
"He was arrested on suspicion and a local court has remanded him in forest department custody till January 31 to probe further. Rajgond is linked to poaching of tigers in Vidarbha between 2013 and 2015. He was also imprisoned in Tirupati in 2015. He was released on bail in September 2024," the official said.
Rajgond is being interrogated by a special team of the forest department, the official said. PTI COR BNM