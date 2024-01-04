History-sheeter's house demolished in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) The house of history-sheeter Ashok alias Munua Yadav, who had shot dead a police constable recently, was demolished with a bulldozer in the Vishungarh police station area here on Thursday, police said.

Senior officials and the personnel from five police stations were present at the spot while the demolition of the three-storey house was carried out, police said.

On December 25 last year, a police team had gone to Dharnidharpur Nagariya village of the Vishungarh police station area to arrest the history-sheeter when he along with his minor son had opened fire in which constable Sachin Rathi was shot dead.

The police had arrested Yadav and his son after they were shot in the leg during the encounter. Both were later after treatment sent to jail.

The police had also sent Yadav's wife to jail for cooperating in the firing.

Yadav had built a three-storey house in Dharnidharpur Nagaria Gram Sabha in the Vishungarh police station area, police said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Umakant Tiwari had issued a demolition order on January 2 describing the history-sheeter's house as built illegally by encroaching on the Gram Sabha land.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said that Yadav's house was during the investigation found to be on the road.

As per the court's order, a joint team of the Kannauj Police and the administration took action to demolish the house of the history-sheeter.

The SP said that more than 20 cases were registered against the history-sheeter and the house was being used for criminal activities.

On December 25 last year, the police had received information that Yadav was at his home following which a team of the Chhibramau and Vishungarh police stations jointly laid siege to the house.

Yadav and his son opened fire at the police team as they arrived at the spot.

The constable, who was shot in the thigh, was rushed to Kanpur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries late in the night.

The history-sheeter and his son were sent to the Tirva Medical College in Kannauj, the SP added.

Two pistols were recovered from Yadav and his son which they used for firing at the police team. A double barrel rifle was also found during a search at the house, police said earlier. PTI COR SAB AS AS