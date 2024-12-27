History will doubtless judge him more generously: Ex-Union minister Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Describing former prime minister Manmohan Singh as an exceptional exponent of decency, former law minister Ashwani Kumar has said in his death the nation has lost a voice of sanity and grace.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

"The passing of Dr Manmohan Singh is a colossal national tragedy. At a time when national politics is defined by intolerance and vicious animosities, an exceptional exponent of decency,magnanimity ,integrity and humility in public life has been taken away from us, depriving the nation of a voice of sanity and grace in these troubled times," Kumar said in his statement.

Kumar was part of Singh's cabinet and was minister for law and justice.

"Manmohan Singh carried his authority as Prime Minister with the lightness of a saint, never forgetting that power is transient. That his unfailing courtesies as prime minister extended to all was the mark of the man.

"His nobility of purpose was reflected in his persona all the way. His warmth, affection and generosity were reserved not only for his friends but even for his political opponents," he said.

Kumar said those who saw Singh's humility as weakness, could not have been more mistaken.

"The quiet dignity and resolve with which he ensured the passage of the Indo-US civil nuclear deal and refused to be coerced by allies in a matter of vital national interest showed his steely resolve and carried the stamp of his personality," the former law minister said.

Singh staked the office of prime minister to do what was right by the nation, Kumar said.

"History will doubtless judge him more generously and without doubt this great son of India, who steered the nation for ten long years and ensured the highest inclusive economic growth for the country will get his due from an indebted nation. That he passed away peacefully in the company of his entire family was the Lord's act of benevolence for his chosen one," Kumar said.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said " he (Singh) was treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26. PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS