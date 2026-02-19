History would've been different without Shivaji Maharaj: Fadnavis

Pune, Feb 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday praised the visionary leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in establishing 'swarajya', saying history would have been different without him.

The forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are heritage sites, a fact now recognised by the world, Fadnavis said, addressing a gathering during the 396th birth anniversary celebration of the Marathi warrior king at the Shivneri Fort in Pune district.

Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj in Shivneri, where he was born in 1630.

Several other leaders from the state and a large number of followers of Shivaji Maharaj gathered at the fort to celebrate Shiv Jayanti.

Fadnavis extended greetings on the occasion, expressing hope that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s blessings and inspiration will continue to guide the people of the state.

"If Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had not been there, history would have been very different. Maharaj united Mavalas (foot soldiers) from 18 different castes and formed a force, resulting in the establishment of swarajya (self-rule)," he said.

Shivaji Maharaj was the first ruler to understand where the enemy would come from. Anticipating threats via the sea route, he built sea forts to secure the state, the CM noted.

"These are world heritage sites, a fact now recognised by the world. We must walk the path he showed us," Fadnavis said.

Remembering Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash last month, Fadnavis said Pawar had great affection for the Shivneri Fort.

"I had given him my word that the forts of Maharashtra would be made free from encroachments," he said.

Fadnavis and his deputies attended various programmes, including the 'cradle ceremony', symbolising Shivaji Maharaj's birth and naming rituals, at Shivneri.

Earlier in the day, three persons were injured after being pushed at the fort amid overcrowding during the celebration, police said. PTI COR SPK GK