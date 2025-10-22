Hit-and-run: 3 killed as unidentified vehicle hits them on Akola highway

Akola, Oct 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one was injured when an unidentified vehicle rammed into them while they were standing on a highway following a cab breakdown in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 10 pm on Tuesday on National Highway no. 53 near Kurankhed village, they said.

A couple from Borgaon Manju town in the district was heading home in a cab along with the driver and another person after finishing their work.

However, the cab broke down on the highway, prompting all its occupants to get out and call a cargo vehicle to tow the four-wheeler.

While they were in the process of getting the cab towed, a speeding unidentified vehicle heading from Murtijapur to Akola struck them, Borgaon Manju police station in-charge Anil Gopal told PTI.

Dhiraj Sirsath (35), his wife Ashwini Sirsath (30) and cab driver Arif Khan (28) -- died on the spot. Another person was seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the Akola District Hospital, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle and its driver, the police added. PTI COR GK