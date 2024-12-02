Hit-and-run case: Driver arrested for injuring woman constable in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old man involved in a hit-and-run incident in which a woman constable on duty was injured near Africa Avenue Road in southwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Raghav Gupta, a resident of Janakpuri, was apprehended and the offending vehicle, a Hyundai i20 car, was seized, the official said.

The incident occurred on November 18, when the woman constable posted at RK Puram police station was heading to her duty near Sarojini Nagar Depot.

At 5.15 pm, while crossing the road, she was struck by a rashly-driven car. The driver fled the scene, leaving her injured, police said, adding she was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

An FIR was registered and an investigation launched. Police team scanned CCTV footage from the area and identified the offending vehicle, and a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act was served to its owner.

Gupta was subsequently arrested and the vehicle was seized. The accused has been charged for his reckless driving and for fleeing the scene after causing injury, police said. PTI BM BM KVK KVK