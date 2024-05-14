Hit-and-run case turns out to be murder in Goa; 2 UP residents arrested

Panaji, May 14 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly murdering a man in the guise of a hit-and-run accident in North Goa district, an official said.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters here that the accused, Rohit Singh and Abhishekh Singh, allegedly killed one Devidas Konadkar at Pernem in the district on Monday night over a petty dispute and tried to pass it off as a hit-and-run case.

Kaushal said the duo chased the victim who was on a two-wheeler, hit him from behind and ran their pick-up van over him before fleeing the spot.

The two men ran into a nearby forest, but local residents who saw the incident caught them and handed them over to the police who placed them under arrest, he said.

During investigation it turned out to be a case of murder, the police said.

The SP said the murder was a fallout of a petty quarrel between the victim and the accused near the Mopa International Airport. PTI RPS MVG RSY