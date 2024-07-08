Hit and run: Pune cop killed after speeding car knocks down his bike; accused held

Pune, Jul 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday after a car allegedly driven by him rammed into a motorbike of two policemen on patrolling duty, leaving one of them dead and another injured, in Pune city, officials said.

The accident occurred late Sunday night near Harris Bridge in Khadki area, they said.

Khadki police station's beat marshalls Sanjog Shinde and Samadhan Koli were on patrolling duty near the Harris Bridge when a speeding car hit their vehicle from behind, a senior official said.

"Both of them fell and the car driver fled from the spot in his vehicle. Koli lost his life in the accident while the other policeman was injured and is receiving treatment in a private hospital. We have deployed teams to nab the car driver," he said.

Another police officer said the car was driven by Siddharth Kengar, a service centre employee, and the vehicle belonged to his friend. The spot of the accident is not covered by CCTV cameras.

Kengar was arrested from his residence after some crime branch personnel spotted a damaged car speeding towards Pimple Nilakh area in Pune city and gave it a chase.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijaykumar Magar said Kengar's blood samples were collected and sent for analysis.

"The incident occurred near Harris Bridge at around 1.30 am. Personnel of Khadki police station were on night patrolling duty when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Swift car which was driven by Siddharth Kengar," he said.

Prima facie, the car which hit the motorcycle belongs to Kengar's friend, he added.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR GK NSK