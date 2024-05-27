Hit-and-run: Speeding Audi kills Noida man

Noida, May 26 (PTI) A Noida resident died on Sunday morning after he was allegedly hit by a speeding Audi car and tossed in the air for some distance, police said.

The erring "white-coloured" vehicle and its driver are yet to be traced, a senior police official said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am and the car was being driven "swiftly and negligently".

"A man identified as Pradeep, who lives near Gijhor village, today approached the Sector 24 police station and informed officials that his father Janak Dev Sah has met with an accident involving a car and he has passed away," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said.

"An FIR was immediately lodged in the case and legal proceedings were initiated, including the post-mortem. For the identification of the vehicle, CCTV footage is being checked and other police teams are also working on the case," Mishra said.

A CCTV footage showed the victim being struck by a white Audi.

He said the police would soon find the car and ensure further action in the case.

In a similar incident in Noida on May 16, two people, including a nurse, died while three others were hospitalised after their e-rickshaw was hit by a minor driving a BMW.

Two occupants of the BMW car were apprehended by the police while their third partner fled the spot. An FIR was lodged in the case, according to police.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people.

The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data. PTI KIS RT RT