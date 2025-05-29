Hit-and-run: Two injured as car driven by minor boy rams into two motorbikes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 29 (PTI) Two persons were injured after a car driven by a 14-year-old boy crashed into their motorbikes in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Wednesday near Salim Ali Sarovar and the boy then ran away from the spot leaving his vehicle behind, an official said.

The police later arrested the boy's father for allowing the minor to drive the four-wheeler and registered a case against him under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

A video clip of the incident also surfaced on social media.

The car hit the two motorbikes on a road connecting Uddhavrao Patil Chowk to the Homeguard office in the city and also rammed into an electric pole.

The two motorbike riders, Gajanan Talekar and Sanjay Kamil, were injured. Talekar suffered a leg fracture in the incident, the official said.

An electric pole was also damaged in the incident and power supply in the area was disrupted for nearly two hours, a power department official said. PTI AW GK