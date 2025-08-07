Hit-and-run: Unidentified vehicle mows down 2 women in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Two women out on morning walk were killed when an unidentified vehicle knocked them down in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at around 5.30 am on Gangakhed-Parbhani highway, an official from Daithana police station told PTI.

The vehicle, which was yet to be identified, hit the two women on a road located 1.5 km away from Daithana village, he said.

The injured women, both hailing from the Daithana village, were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpabai Kachve (69) and Anjanabai Shisode (55), the police said. PTI AW GK