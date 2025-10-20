Hit-and-run: Woman killed, man injured as unidentified vehicle hits motorbike in Thane

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) A woman was killed and a man suffered injuries when an unidentified vehicle knocked down their motorbike in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday beneath a skywalk bridge near Vijay Garden housing society on Ghodbunder Road, they said.

The man and the woman were returning from a party when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

The woman, identified as Swati, who was riding pillion, fell under the wheels of the offending vehicle and suffered severe head injuries. She died on the spot, the official said.

The man suffered a fracture in his hand and was rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem.

The police were searching for the offending vehicle and its driver, the official said. PTI COR GK