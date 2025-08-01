Hit by by pickup truck, one-year-old boy killed in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A one-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Friday.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a PCR call was received regarding an accident from Sahyog Vihar on Thursday. On reaching the spot, police found that the driver of the pickup truck had taken the injured toddler and his mother to Aakash Hospital.

However, the child was declared dead at the hospital, the officer said, adding that the body has been preserved at the mortuary of DDU Hospital for autopsy.

Police have taken the vehicle involved in the accident into police custody, the DCP said.

Based on initial findings, an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Bindapur police station, the officer said.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the full sequence of events and determine liability, he added.