Hit by goods train, elephant calf dies in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Feb 17 (PTI) An elephant calf succumbed to injuries on Tuesday after being hit by a goods train in Jharkhand's Latehar district, an official said.

The calf, part of a herd of about 12 elephants, was crossing a railway track near Malhan village between Mahuamilan and Nindra stations around 8 pm on Monday, when the train hit the animal.

"The calf was seriously injured. It was being treated but succumbed on Tuesday," Latehar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Agarwal told PTI.

He said the postmortem examination of the calf is being done.

After the accident, train movement on the track was affected for several hours, and it resumed on early morning on Tuesday, a railway official said.