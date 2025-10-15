Hit by passenger train, elderly couple killed in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) An elderly couple was killed on Wednesday when they were run over by a passenger train while crossing the tracks in the Khalilabad area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Prahlad (75) and his wife Sant Raji Devi (70), residents of Chakiya village, were crossing the railway track on Wednesday morning, when a passenger train running from Gorakhpur to Gonda hit them, Khalilabad SHO Pankaj Pandey said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and recovered the bodies from the tracks, Pandey said.