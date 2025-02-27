Hit by speeding train while crossing tracks, two women die in Bengal

Barasat, Feb 27 (PTI) Two women were killed when they were hit by an express train while crossing the tracks at Sodepur railway station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official said on Thursday.

The body of one of the two women fell beside the tracks, while the other got entangled in the cowcatcher of the engine of Hatey Bazare Express and was retrieved at Naihati station, which was its first scheduled stop after departing the terminal Sealdah station, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Wednesday when the two women were hit by the speeding train while crossing the railway tracks, he said.

One of the deceased was identified as Koel Roy, and the other woman was yet to be identified, the official said. PTI CORR AMR BDC