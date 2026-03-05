Hit by train, 22-year-old college student dies in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A college student was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the track in the Kotwali area here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the deceased, Kalpana Chauhan (22), a resident of Purva Mohalla, was pursuing a Bachelor's of Arts from Gorakhpur University and had come home for Holi.

SHO Kotwali Rakesh Kumar Rai said that Sharma had left home on Thursday for some work and was crossing the railway track near a dhaba when she was suddenly hit by a train, resulting in her death on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene, identified the body, and informed the family.

After completing the necessary legal procedures, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, Rai said.