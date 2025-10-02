Hit by train, man dies near Aliganj railway crossing in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 2 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train near the Aliganj railway crossing here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Guddu, a resident of Nirala Nagar, whose wife reported the incident to the police.

According to police, Guddu's body was found about 150 metres from the crossing beneath the Vivekananda overbridge in the Hasanganj police station area.

Police have launched a probe after sending the body for autopsy. PTI CDN SMV ARI