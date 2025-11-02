Hit by train, tusker dies in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Nov 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old tusker died after being hit by a train at Agria level crossings under Betnoti forest Range, forest officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11.50 PM on Saturday when the Shalimaar-Baripada Express train crossed the Jugal railway station.

A herd of elephants from Simlipal National Park was roaming in the Betnoti forest range for some days.

Baripada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gobind Chandra Nayak visited the spot on Sunday and said the elephant’s carcass was sent for postmortem examination.

An investigation is going on in this regard, he added.

Railway officials were yet to issue any statement in this regard.

Locals claimed that the elephant could not run away from the track as the level crossing gate was closed due to entry of a train to the station.