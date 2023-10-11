Hit streets if Manipur-like incident happens: Sharad Pawar tells NCP's women wing

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said members of the women's wing of the party should take to the streets if a Manipur-like instance happens without worrying about the registration of cases against them.

Addressing members of the NCP women's wing, Pawar said the decision taken by his government earlier to allow a share for women in the ancestral property has not been implemented properly.

"We have an example of Manipur where women were paraded, faced personal attacks, and killed. If anything happens like this, NCP's women's wing should hit the streets. They will file cases against you but that should not bother you," the former Union minister said. Pawar said the decision granting women a share in the ancestral property has not been implemented the way it should have been.

“When we were in power, the 7/12 (land) document of farmers would have the names of the two (son as well as daughter). We implemented it in some places, but it has not happened 100 per cent. We have to undertake this work and urge the government,” he said.

This decision was taken by Pawar when he was the chief minister between 1993 and 1995.

Pawar said when he was Defence Minister, he took a decision to give 11 per cent reservation to women in three wings of the armed forces despite reluctance by the military.

Targeting the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar) government, Pawar said more than 19,000 women were reported missing in the state between January and May.

A question in this regard was raised by Maharashtra's former home minister and Sharad Pawar's loyalist Anil Deshmukh during the monsoon session of the state legislature, Pawar also said government jobs are available but vacancies are not being filled.

"The government aims to hire workforce through contracts which will deprive poor people who are eligible for employment under quota," he added.

He also slammed the government's policy of allowing private companies to adopt state-run schools.