Hives in Ajanta caves being removed after bees attack tourists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Following incidents of honey-bee attacks on tourists, the forest department has started the process of removing 13 hives from four caves at the world-famous Ajanta Cave complex, an official told PTI here on Tuesday.

The bees will be relocated, he said.

Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO world heritage site, is located in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

"Recently, bees attacked some tourists, so we are relocating them and removing the hives. There are one, two, six and four bee hives outside caves 4, 9, 10 and 26, respectively. We have removed a hive from cave no 4 so far," said Ajanta Range Forest Officer Santosh Dodke.

A scaffold was being erected in cave number 10, he said.

"This hive is at a height of around 50-60 feet, outside cave no 10. Most attacks on tourists take place at this spot. We may finish erecting the structure by tonight. We will collect the bees in a bag and release them in an identical environment around 20 km away," Dodke told PTI.

It could take a week or longer to clear all the hives, he added.

Asked about steps to prevent new hives being formed at the same spots, he said, "ASI officials have consulted chemical conservation experts. Their reply is awaited."