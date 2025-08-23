Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative arrested in JK, say police

Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) Saturday arrested an over-ground worker (OGW) who worked as a "sleeper cell" for the terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

"Following relentless efforts, SIA Kashmir has achieved a major success by apprehending an OGW, Altaf Hussain Wagay, resident of Reban Gund area of Behram in Shopian. The OGW worked as a sleeper cell for the terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen," a SIA spokesperson said.

He said the arrest was made as a part of the ongoing investigation into a case.

"During the investigation, SIA Kashmir has adduced evidence which establishes the connection of the arrested accused with a terrorist handler belonging to HM who is operating from across.

"On the behest of the terrorist handler, the OGW was orchestrating terrorist, unlawful and anti-national activities by actively engaging in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives," the spokesperson said. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ