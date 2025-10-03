HLL Lifecare launches ‘Ekatva’ programme to empower transgender community

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) HLL Lifecare Ltd (HLL), a central government enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Friday launched a programme to empower transgender individuals as part of its CSR initiatives.

The programme—‘Ekatva’— Strengthening Transgender Lives through Skill Development and Mental Wellness—aims to empower transgender persons through certified skill training, entrepreneurship support, and mental health interventions, an HLL release said.

Implemented by HLL Management Academy (HMA), the educational and social development arm of HLL, in partnership with the Nadi Foundation, the initiative seeks to create pathways for livelihood and psychological well-being for transgender communities across Kerala.

The launch and orientation session was held at the Kappiness Mental Health Café and Therapeutic Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

“An orientation session by Project Coordinator Shakya S Priyamvada detailed the initiative’s objectives. Sessions on vocational training and livelihood opportunities were also held, followed by an interactive discussion with beneficiaries,” the release said.

Through ‘Ekatva,’ HLL reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive growth and social development by enabling transgender individuals to access sustainable livelihoods, entrepreneurship support, and holistic mental wellness. PTI HMP SSK