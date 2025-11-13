HLL Lifecare's Hindlabs Kharghar wins CAP accreditation

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) HLL Lifecare Ltd, a state-run company under the Union Health Ministry, said on Thursday that its Hindlabs facility in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

The Kharghar laboratory, part of the nationwide Hindlabs diagnostic chain, earned the recognition for meeting internationally accepted quality standards, ensuring accurate and reliable test results, a press release said.

With this achievement, Hindlabs Kharghar has become the only public sector laboratory in India to receive CAP accreditation, the release added.

The milestone underscores the company’s commitment to delivering quality, reliable, and affordable diagnostic services to the public.

CAP accreditation is a globally recognised benchmark for diagnostic laboratory quality and ensures adherence to best practices in patient care and diagnostic accuracy.

Hindlabs Kharghar successfully cleared the rigorous CAP audit, demonstrating excellence in laboratory operations, the release said.

HLL has been implementing the country’s largest state-wide free laboratory services programme in Maharashtra for the past nine years.

The initiative, known as Mahalabs Services, is conducted on behalf of the state government. HLL has established 134 Hindlabs, handling over 50,000 patient samples every day.

These laboratories provide accurate and reliable test reports to patients across more than 3,600 public health facilities, ensuring timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and improved health outcomes.