HM Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM Modi for approving third phase of eCourts project

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the third phase of eCourts project which will pave the way for transition toward a seamless, paperless and accessible justice system for all.

Advertisment

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Modi, approved the third phase of eCourts project as a central sector scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 7,210 crore to be implemented over four years.

"Gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for approving the third phase of eCourts Project paving the way for transition toward a seamless, paperless and accessible justice system for all.

"With a total outlay of ₹7210 Cr, the project will take the gains attained till now through phases 1 and 2 to the next level by digitization of the entire court records and installation of e-Sewa Kendras in all court complexes," Shah wrote on 'X'. PTI ACB CK