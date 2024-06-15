National

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

Rescue operation underway after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Saturday, June 15, 2024.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed sadness over the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttarakhand and said all possible help is being provided to the injured.

Ten tourists were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into the Alaknanda river on the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district this morning.

"Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident," Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

He said the local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured.

"I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

According to police, the bus was carrying 26 tourists, most of them from Delhi. It was headed to Chopta when the accident occurred.

