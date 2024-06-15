HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed sadness over the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttarakhand and said all possible help is being provided to the injured.

Ten tourists were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into the Alaknanda river on the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district this morning.

"Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident," Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

उत्तराखंड के रुद्रप्रयाग में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना का दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। मेरी संवेदनाएँ इस हादसे में जान गँवाने वालों के परिजनों के साथ हैं। स्थानीय प्रशासन और SDRF की टीमें राहत व बचाव कार्य में जुटी हैं और घायलों को हर सम्भव सहायता उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। ईश्वर से घायलों के… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 15, 2024

He said the local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured.

"I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

According to police, the bus was carrying 26 tourists, most of them from Delhi. It was headed to Chopta when the accident occurred.