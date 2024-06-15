HM Amit Shah hails Bhuj's Smritivan museum's listing among world's most beautiful

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday hailed the listing of the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum in Bhuj among the seven most beautiful museums in the world under the prestigious Prix Versailles Award.

In a post on 'X', Shah said the listing of Smritivan under the prestigious Prix Versailles Award will spread worldwide the fragrance of the memories of those people who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake in Bhuj.

"It is a touching moment for all of us as Smritivan in Kutch finds a place in the prestigious World Selection for the Prix Versailles Museums 2024.

"Envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Smritivan is a museum that preserves the memories of the people we lost in the devastating earthquake in 2001. Its inclusion in the World Selection for the Prix Versailles Museums 2024 will spread the fragrance of their memories worldwide," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the inclusion of Gujarat's Smritivan memorial in the World Selection for the Prix Versailles Museums 2024. PTI ACB TIR TIR